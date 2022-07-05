CTP (OTCMKTS:CTPVF) Given New €15.00 Price Target at Barclays

CTP (OTCMKTS:CTPVF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Barclays from €20.00 ($20.83) to €15.00 ($15.63) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Shares of CTPVF remained flat at $13.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday.
About CTP (Get Rating)
