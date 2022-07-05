CTP (OTCMKTS:CTPVF) Given New €15.00 Price Target at Barclays

CTP (OTCMKTS:CTPVF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Barclays from €20.00 ($20.83) to €15.00 ($15.63) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of CTPVF remained flat at $13.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday.

About CTP

CTP N.V. engages in the ownership, development, management, and leasing of logistics and industrial real estate properties in Central and Eastern Europe. Its properties are used primarily for production and warehousing, third-party logistics and distribution, offices, and others. The company also operates 3 hotels under the Courtyard by Marriott brand in the Czech Republic under management agreements with third party.

