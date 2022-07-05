Culp (NYSE:CULP) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:CULP opened at $4.24 on Friday. Culp has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $16.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.80 million, a PE ratio of -16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.19.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CULP. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Culp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $781,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Culp by 23.8% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 379,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 72,775 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Culp by 23.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 279,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 52,982 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Culp by 10.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,826 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 36,372 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Culp by 14.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 210,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

