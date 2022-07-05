Davis Rea LTD. Sells 36,438 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Davis Rea LTD. lessened its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 81.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,438 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for about 1.7% of Davis Rea LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,061,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,559,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,829 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,753,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,390,000 after acquiring an additional 319,525 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,812,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,320,000 after acquiring an additional 142,512 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,339,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $889,483,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup stock traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.44. 399,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,464,668. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.44 and a 200 day moving average of $56.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $90.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.26 and a 12-month high of $74.64.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. Citigroup’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

C has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.25.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

