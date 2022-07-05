Dawn Protocol Achieves Market Capitalization of $60.92 Million (DAWN)

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Dawn Protocol has a total market capitalization of $60.92 million and $4.42 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. One Dawn Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.83 or 0.00004207 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005076 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,707.02 or 0.99993191 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00009795 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005073 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002590 BTC.

DAWN is a coin. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 coins and its circulating supply is 73,464,266 coins. Dawn Protocol’s official website is dawn.org . Dawn Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@dawnprotocol . Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DawnProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dawn Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dawn Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dawn Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

