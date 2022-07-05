DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc Acquires 540 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc boosted its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,306 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter valued at $196,210,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Masco by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,994,603 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $280,461,000 after purchasing an additional 915,605 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Masco by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,229,307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,490,722,000 after purchasing an additional 615,687 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Masco during the 4th quarter worth about $41,980,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Masco by 1,053.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 397,960 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,945,000 after purchasing an additional 363,456 shares in the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total transaction of $498,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,878,954.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $394,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at $572,820.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MAS opened at $51.61 on Tuesday. Masco Co. has a one year low of $46.27 and a one year high of $71.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.49 and a 200-day moving average of $56.96. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.23.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Masco had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 3,870.83%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.34%.

MAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Masco from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Masco from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

