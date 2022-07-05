DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc Buys 46 Shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc raised its holdings in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Elevance Health accounts for 1.4% of DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $1,128,341,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,582,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,085,000 after acquiring an additional 587,649 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 258.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 753,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,222,000 after acquiring an additional 543,396 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,638,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,667,000 after buying an additional 437,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 691.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 486,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,676,000 after buying an additional 425,351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total value of $3,091,860.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,098,869.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,738 shares of company stock worth $3,764,851. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELV stock opened at $485.98 on Tuesday. Elevance Health Inc. has a 1 year low of $355.43 and a 1 year high of $533.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $489.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $474.56. The company has a market cap of $117.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.96.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.81 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.28 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $1.28 per share. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ELV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Elevance Health from $527.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Elevance Health from $483.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Elevance Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $607.00 to $533.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Elevance Health from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.05.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

