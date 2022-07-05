DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc lifted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,784 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up approximately 1.5% of DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,189,240,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,645,766,000 after buying an additional 7,672,037 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Starbucks by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,495,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,672,559,000 after buying an additional 1,649,721 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP increased its position in Starbucks by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,576,749 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,354,132,000 after buying an additional 831,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,805,690 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $445,151,000 after buying an additional 787,670 shares during the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $91.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.72.

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $79.26 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.44. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.55%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

