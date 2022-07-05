DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc Purchases 30 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc grew its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,265 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Broadcom by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

AVGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Broadcom to $658.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $683.17.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $477.84 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $545.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $582.01. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $455.71 and a one year high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $192.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.31%.

Broadcom declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Broadcom (Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.