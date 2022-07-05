DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc Raises Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Ecolab comprises about 1.6% of DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ECL. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the first quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Argus cut their target price on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $186.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.94.

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $171.01 per share, for a total transaction of $102,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,134.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Tracy B. Mckibben acquired 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $250,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $157.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $160.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.30. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.82 and a 1-year high of $238.93. The company has a market cap of $45.04 billion, a PE ratio of 41.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.03.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

