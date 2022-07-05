DeepBrain Chain (DBC) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $112,261.00

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. DeepBrain Chain has a total market capitalization of $2.82 million and $112,261.00 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepBrain Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DeepBrain Chain has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Phoenix Global (PHB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Phoenix Token (PHX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DragonBall Coin (DBC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Dhabi Coin (DBC) traded up 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Phoenix Protocol (PHX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About DeepBrain Chain

DeepBrain Chain is a coin. Its launch date was December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain . The official website for DeepBrain Chain is www.deepbrainchain.org . DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature. The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners. “

Buying and Selling DeepBrain Chain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBrain Chain directly using US dollars.

