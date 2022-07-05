Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Bought by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $13,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 3,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 104,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,477,000 after purchasing an additional 50,814 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 1,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 9,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $301.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $347.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $372.78. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $294.29 and a twelve month high of $446.76. The firm has a market cap of $92.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 23.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 23.58%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DE shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $485.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $396.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $429.06.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

