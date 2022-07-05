DeFi Bids (BID) Price Down 1.9% Over Last Week

DeFi Bids (BID) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. DeFi Bids has a market capitalization of $186,333.96 and approximately $172.00 worth of DeFi Bids was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DeFi Bids has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. One DeFi Bids coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About DeFi Bids

DeFi Bids (CRYPTO:BID) is a coin. DeFi Bids’ total supply is 42,399,274 coins and its circulating supply is 22,960,580 coins. DeFi Bids’ official Twitter account is @defibids . DeFi Bids’ official website is defibids.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidao® is building a chain agnostic trustless stablecoin and decentralized finance ecosystem. Moreover the Bidao® Token can be staked to earn extra rewards. “

