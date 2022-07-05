Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) Short Interest Update

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,330,000 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the May 31st total of 2,680,000 shares. Approximately 12.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 572,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Definitive Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Get Definitive Healthcare alerts:

DH traded up $1.17 on Tuesday, reaching $24.66. The company had a trading volume of 39,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,521. Definitive Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $14.76 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.16 and its 200 day moving average is $22.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Definitive Healthcare ( NASDAQ:DH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $50.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.47 million. On average, analysts forecast that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Charles Haywood sold 18,315 shares of Definitive Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $283,149.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 216.0% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 644,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,607,000 after acquiring an additional 440,377 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 161.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 680,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,585,000 after acquiring an additional 419,444 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 258.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,116,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,514,000 after acquiring an additional 805,036 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,640,000. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. 99.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Definitive Healthcare (Get Rating)

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.