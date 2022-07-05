Degenerator Tops 24-Hour Volume of $120,479.00 (MEME)

Degenerator (MEME) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. Degenerator has a market cap of $913,535.72 and $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Degenerator coin can now be purchased for $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Degenerator has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.14 or 0.00218102 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004729 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000114 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000196 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00009717 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001084 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004940 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.95 or 0.00414847 BTC.

About Degenerator

Degenerator (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 coins. The official website for Degenerator is degenerator.finance . Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Degenerator

