DeHive Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $29,623.00 (DHV)

DeHive (DHV) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 5th. DeHive has a market cap of $407,168.59 and $29,623.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeHive coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000515 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DeHive has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00142221 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005079 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $203.35 or 0.01033747 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00088510 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00016238 BTC.

DeHive Coin Profile

DeHive’s total supply is 5,614,361 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,375 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

Buying and Selling DeHive

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeHive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeHive using one of the exchanges listed above.

