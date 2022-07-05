Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 627,100 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the May 31st total of 813,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6,271.0 days.

DROOF remained flat at $$1.19 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,252. Deliveroo has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $6.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.66.

Get Deliveroo alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DROOF shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 193 ($2.34) to GBX 164 ($1.99) in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a research note on Friday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 81 ($0.98) to GBX 79 ($0.96) in a research report on Friday. Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.67.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately more than 800 locations across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deliveroo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deliveroo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.