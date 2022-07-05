Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on DENN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Denny’s from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Denny’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.36.

Shares of Denny’s stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.07. The company had a trading volume of 93,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,870. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.25. Denny’s has a 1-year low of $8.46 and a 1-year high of $17.40. The company has a market capitalization of $559.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.62.

Denny’s ( NASDAQ:DENN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $103.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.13 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 18.24% and a negative return on equity of 52.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Denny’s will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avenir Corp lifted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 30,940 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 60,263 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 167,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 68,016 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Denny’s by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,321 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

