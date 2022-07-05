Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Target Price to €73.00

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €74.00 ($77.08) to €73.00 ($76.04) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the consumer goods maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BUD. Citigroup raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €83.00 ($86.46) to €72.00 ($75.00) in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €60.00 ($62.50) to €65.00 ($67.71) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €54.00 ($56.25) to €52.00 ($54.17) in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.53.

Shares of BUD traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.63. 110,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,350,676. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $50.59 and a 52 week high of $71.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.98. The firm has a market cap of $108.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,028,424 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $121,829,000 after buying an additional 185,246 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 253.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,542 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter valued at $202,000.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

