Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) PT Set at €7.25 by UBS Group

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA – Get Rating) has been given a €7.25 ($7.55) price target by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.88% from the company’s previous close.

LHA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €5.70 ($5.94) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €4.75 ($4.95) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.00 ($8.33) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €6.30 ($6.56) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America set a €4.80 ($5.00) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Shares of LHA stock traded up €0.15 ($0.16) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €5.71 ($5.95). 5,707,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.58, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €6.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is €6.82. Deutsche Lufthansa has a twelve month low of €5.24 ($5.46) and a twelve month high of €10.32 ($10.75).

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

