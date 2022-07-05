Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €27.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) received a €27.00 ($28.13) price target from stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 40.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a €23.50 ($24.48) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($29.69) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($21.88) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €26.50 ($27.60) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.50 ($23.44) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Monday, June 6th.

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

Shares of FRA DTE traded up €0.05 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €19.27 ($20.07). The company had a trading volume of 5,602,057 shares. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €18.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €17.18. Deutsche Telekom has a one year low of €12.72 ($13.25) and a one year high of €18.13 ($18.89).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.