Dewhurst Group Plc (DWHT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.50 on August 16th

Dewhurst Group Plc (LON:DWHT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.05) per share on Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of Dewhurst Group stock opened at GBX 1,100 ($13.32) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £88.89 million and a P/E ratio of 12.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,287.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,434.07. Dewhurst Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,050 ($12.71) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,791 ($33.80).
