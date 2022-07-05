Dewhurst Group Plc (DWHT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.50 on August 16th

Dewhurst Group Plc (LON:DWHT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.05) per share on Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Dewhurst Group stock opened at GBX 1,100 ($13.32) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £88.89 million and a P/E ratio of 12.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,287.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,434.07. Dewhurst Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,050 ($12.71) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,791 ($33.80).

Dewhurst Group Plc manufactures and sells electrical components and control equipment for industrial and commercial capital goods in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Asia, Australia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's products portfolio includes accessories, auxiliaries, destination controls, display accessories, dot matrix displays, LCD displays, fixtures, hidden legends, hygiene plus products, key switches, keypads, lanterns and gongs, push buttons, switching ranges, rail indicators and pushbuttons, rail multi-sounder products, and touch panels.

