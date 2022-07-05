DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by Ownership Capital B.V.

Ownership Capital B.V. cut its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 448,526 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 12,102 shares during the period. DexCom accounts for 3.0% of Ownership Capital B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Ownership Capital B.V. owned approximately 0.46% of DexCom worth $229,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of DexCom by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,374,545 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,275,020,000 after purchasing an additional 844,916 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,868,331 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,000,773,000 after purchasing an additional 73,778 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of DexCom by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,401,094 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $752,318,000 after purchasing an additional 29,161 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $410,670,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at $263,141,000. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

In other news, EVP Chad Patterson sold 776 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.75, for a total transaction of $387,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,452 shares in the company, valued at $7,207,935. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.94, for a total transaction of $109,985.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,584,874.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,653 shares of company stock valued at $1,090,922 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DXCM shares. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of DexCom from $141.25 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of DexCom to $90.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of DexCom from $181.25 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of DexCom from $157.50 to $131.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.75.

Shares of DXCM stock traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.88. The stock had a trading volume of 12,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,049,384. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.89 and a fifty-two week high of $164.86. The firm has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a PE ratio of 150.01, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 4.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.72.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). DexCom had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $628.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

DexCom Profile (Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.