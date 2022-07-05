dForce One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.10 Million (DF)

dForce (DF) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. dForce has a total market cap of $15.61 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of dForce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, dForce has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar. One dForce coin can currently be purchased for $0.0370 or 0.00000188 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

dForce Profile

dForce is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2019. dForce’s total supply is 999,934,977 coins and its circulating supply is 422,032,332 coins. The official message board for dForce is medium.com/dforcenet . dForce’s official website is dforce.network . dForce’s official Twitter account is @dForcenet

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce advocates to build a DeFi full-stack include stablecoin protocol, liquidity protocol, lending protocol, derivative protocol, and etc. Interoperability and programmability allow them to be layered on top of each other like Lego blocks to unveil more creative value-offerings and positive feedback loop among these protocols, which further fuel its interaction with other permission-less open finance protocols. “

