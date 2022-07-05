DigitalBits Price Down 31.6% This Week (XDB)

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 5th. One DigitalBits coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0409 or 0.00000209 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded down 31.6% against the U.S. dollar. DigitalBits has a market cap of $39.19 million and $322,904.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DigitalBits alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.28 or 0.00216196 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005009 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004776 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00009548 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001071 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005112 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.42 or 0.00426535 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

About DigitalBits

DigitalBits is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 959,045,512 coins. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg

According to CryptoCompare, “DragonSphere is a Dragon Ball Z theme coin. It allows instant transactions to anyone in a world. “

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalBits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalBits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.