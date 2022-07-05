Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Sold by Foster Group Inc.

Foster Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $349,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,454,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,110,000 after acquiring an additional 65,022 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 209,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,774,000 after acquiring an additional 10,218 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 509,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,060,000 after acquiring an additional 57,082 shares during the period. Finally, Claris Advisors LLC MO lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 1,197,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,029,000 after acquiring an additional 89,274 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Shares of DFAC opened at $23.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.48. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $22.55 and a one year high of $29.33.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.