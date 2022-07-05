Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Sold by Foster Group Inc.

Foster Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 594,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,682 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Foster Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Foster Group Inc. owned about 0.74% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $33,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 10,574 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 231,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,982,000 after purchasing an additional 11,146 shares during the last quarter. RS Crum Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. RS Crum Inc. now owns 88,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after buying an additional 7,470 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 25,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 4,395 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAS opened at $48.47 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $46.42 and a twelve month high of $64.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.38.

