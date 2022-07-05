Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Shares Acquired by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 253.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 213,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,882 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP owned approximately 0.33% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $6,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFAU. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $462,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 18,521 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dopkins Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $777,000.

Shares of DFAU opened at $26.33 on Tuesday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $25.50 and a twelve month high of $33.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.04.

