Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, a decline of 24.6% from the May 31st total of 2,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DDL. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $4.20 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDL. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) in the first quarter worth $82,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 46.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 15,357 shares during the period. Mass Ave Global Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the first quarter valued at about $656,000. Finally, CoreView Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,877,000. 10.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DDL traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.73. 42,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,343. Dingdong has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $37.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.13.

About Dingdong (Cayman)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh produce, meat, seafood, prepared food, and other food products, such as dairy and bakery products, snacks, oil, seasonings, and beverages. It operates as a self-operated online retail business primarily through Dingdong Fresh.

