disBalancer Market Cap Reaches $850,302.61 (DDOS)

disBalancer (DDOS) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. One disBalancer coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000679 BTC on major exchanges. disBalancer has a total market cap of $850,302.61 and $55,082.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, disBalancer has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00139641 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004942 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.75 or 0.00681397 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00089797 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00015585 BTC.

About disBalancer

disBalancer’s total supply is 6,583,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,195,582 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer

Buying and Selling disBalancer

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as disBalancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire disBalancer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase disBalancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

