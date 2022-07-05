DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Upgraded at UBS Group

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 190.00 to 200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 178.00 to 184.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of DNB Bank ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from 203.00 to 225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, DNB Markets reduced their price target on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 248.00 to 238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DNB Bank ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.44.

DNBBY opened at $17.83 on Tuesday. DNB Bank ASA has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $25.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.59.

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; pet, home and property, travel, and personal insurance products, as well as insurance products for vehicles; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury activities; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

