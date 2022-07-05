Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Short Interest Update

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,790,000 shares, a growth of 31.0% from the May 31st total of 2,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 544,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock traded up $13.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $403.61. The stock had a trading volume of 14,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,179. The firm has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.62. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $321.15 and a 12 month high of $567.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $364.75 and its 200 day moving average is $413.51.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.72%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DPZ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $424.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $413.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $439.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.2% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 6.6% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 533 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

