Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Short Interest Update

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,790,000 shares, a growth of 31.0% from the May 31st total of 2,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 544,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.
Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock traded up $13.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $403.61. The stock had a trading volume of 14,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,179. The firm has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.62. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $321.15 and a 12 month high of $567.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $364.75 and its 200 day moving average is $413.51.
Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts recently commented on DPZ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $424.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $413.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $439.54.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.2% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 6.6% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 533 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
