Donut (DONUT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $56.00

Donut (DONUT) traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. One Donut coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Donut has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. Donut has a market cap of $101,509.23 and approximately $56.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Donut alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00148702 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004937 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $172.71 or 0.00854537 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00083707 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002322 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015316 BTC.

Donut Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. Donut’s official website is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Donut Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Donut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Donut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Donut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Donut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.