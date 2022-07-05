Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $169.67.

DOV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Dover from $194.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Dover from $159.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on Dover from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Dover from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $122.41 on Tuesday. Dover has a 12-month low of $117.17 and a 12-month high of $184.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.40.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dover will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Dover’s payout ratio is 26.04%.

In other Dover news, SVP David J. Malinas acquired 350 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $139.44 per share, with a total value of $48,804.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,623.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dover in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,733,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dover by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Dover in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Dover by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Dover by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dover Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

