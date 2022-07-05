Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO) Short Interest Update

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 318,100 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the May 31st total of 405,500 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 492,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Draganfly during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Draganfly during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. ACT Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Draganfly by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. ACT Capital Management LLC now owns 195,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Draganfly during the 4th quarter worth about $285,000. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Draganfly stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.93. 18,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,666. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day moving average is $1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.75. The stock has a market cap of $125.71 million and a P/E ratio of 1.11. Draganfly has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $7.67.

Draganfly ( NASDAQ:DPRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Draganfly had a net margin of 254.51% and a negative return on equity of 76.63%.

Draganfly Inc manufactures and sells commercial unmanned aerial vehicles worldwide. Its products include quadcopters, fixed wing aircrafts, ground based robots, and handheld controllers, as well as software used for tracking, live streaming, flight training, and data collection. The company also offers custom engineering and training, simulation consulting, and flight training services, as well as wireless video systems.

