DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) PT Lowered to 1,450.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 1,618.00 to 1,450.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HSBC raised DSV A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on DSV A/S from 1,830.00 to 1,500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group raised DSV A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on DSV A/S from 1,650.00 to 1,400.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DSV A/S presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,248.51.

Get DSV A/S alerts:

Shares of DSDVY opened at $70.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. DSV A/S has a one year low of $67.44 and a one year high of $133.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.20.

DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DSV A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSV A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.