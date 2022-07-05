DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $67.11

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $67.11 and last traded at $68.30, with a volume of 60313 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.58.

DSDVY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DSV A/S from 1,650.00 to 1,400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of DSV A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of DSV A/S from 1,618.00 to 1,450.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of DSV A/S from 1,830.00 to 1,500.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of DSV A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,248.51.

Get DSV A/S alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.24.

DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DSV A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSV A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.