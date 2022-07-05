Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Stock Rating Lowered by JMP Securities

JMP Securities downgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America lowered Duck Creek Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.90.
Shares of NASDAQ:DCT opened at $14.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.50, a P/E/G ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.48. Duck Creek Technologies has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $50.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.29.
In other Duck Creek Technologies news, CFO Kevin R. Rhodes purchased 3,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.66 per share, with a total value of $49,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,967.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.
