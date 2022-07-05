Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Stock Rating Lowered by JMP Securities

JMP Securities downgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America lowered Duck Creek Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCT opened at $14.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.50, a P/E/G ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.48. Duck Creek Technologies has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $50.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.29.

Duck Creek Technologies ( NASDAQ:DCT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $72.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.08 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. Duck Creek Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Duck Creek Technologies will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, CFO Kevin R. Rhodes purchased 3,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.66 per share, with a total value of $49,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,967.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

