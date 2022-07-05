DuckDaoDime (DDIM) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.92 Million

DuckDaoDime (DDIM) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. DuckDaoDime has a total market cap of $1.92 million and $92,868.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DuckDaoDime has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DuckDaoDime coin can currently be purchased for about $1.85 or 0.00009543 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00144429 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005158 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.34 or 0.00900127 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00092629 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00016475 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Coin Profile

DuckDaoDime was first traded on August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here . DuckDaoDime’s official website is duckdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

DuckDaoDime Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DuckDaoDime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DuckDaoDime using one of the exchanges listed above.

