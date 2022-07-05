Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Shares Gap Down to $15.10

Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.10, but opened at $14.00. Dun & Bradstreet shares last traded at $13.81, with a volume of 16,660 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DNB shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Dun & Bradstreet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.51.

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a positive return on equity of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Chinh Chu sold 121,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $2,013,281.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,009,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,862,712.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.84 per share, with a total value of $1,453,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,587.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 5,483.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. 93.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

