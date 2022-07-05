Dundee (TSE:DC.A) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.27

Dundee Corp. (TSE:DC.A – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.27 and last traded at C$1.27, with a volume of 14200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.41.
The company has a market capitalization of C$115.91 million and a PE ratio of -2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 5.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.42.
Dundee Company Profile (TSE:DC.A)
