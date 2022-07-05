e-Gulden (EFL) Price Reaches $0.0534 on Exchanges

e-Gulden (EFL) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 5th. e-Gulden has a total market capitalization of $916,985.20 and $48.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. One e-Gulden coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0534 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get e-Gulden alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000334 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00027762 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.95 or 0.00247290 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002214 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000950 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000694 BTC.

e-Gulden Profile

e-Gulden (EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,992,221 coins and its circulating supply is 17,170,064 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati . e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

e-Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for e-Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.