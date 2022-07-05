e-Money (NGM) Trading Down 7.8% Over Last 7 Days

e-Money (NGM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 4th. e-Money has a total market cap of $12.38 million and $428,937.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One e-Money coin can now be bought for $0.63 or 0.00003099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, e-Money has traded down 7.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.72 or 0.00152049 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004945 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $172.71 or 0.00854537 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00083762 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002314 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00017181 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

e-Money Coin Profile

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

Buying and Selling e-Money

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Money should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

