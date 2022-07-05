E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €12.50 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.50 ($13.02) price target on E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EOAN. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €12.80 ($13.33) target price on shares of E.On in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €12.00 ($12.50) price target on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($10.21) price target on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group set a €10.25 ($10.68) price target on shares of E.On in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America set a €12.10 ($12.60) price target on shares of E.On in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get E.On alerts:

FRA EOAN opened at €8.17 ($8.51) on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €9.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €10.75. E.On has a one year low of €6.70 ($6.98) and a one year high of €10.80 ($11.25).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.