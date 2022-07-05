Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $85.48

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $85.48 and last traded at $85.55, with a volume of 840 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $88.95.

EMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.64.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.46.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 7.59%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMN. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. David J Yvars Group bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 292.5% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 217.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile (NYSE:EMN)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

