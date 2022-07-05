EasyFi Tops One Day Trading Volume of $104,950.00 (EZ)

EasyFi (EZ) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 5th. Over the last seven days, EasyFi has traded 9% higher against the dollar. EasyFi has a total market capitalization of $1.28 million and $104,950.00 worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EasyFi coin can currently be bought for $0.51 or 0.00002466 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About EasyFi

EasyFi is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,524,834 coins. EasyFi’s official message board is medium.com/@easyfinetwork . EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork . The official website for EasyFi is easyfi.network

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

Buying and Selling EasyFi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EasyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EasyFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EasyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

