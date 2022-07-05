Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Short Interest Down 23.7% in June

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the May 31st total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:EVF traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.45. The stock had a trading volume of 24,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,329. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.68 and its 200 day moving average is $6.25. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 52 week low of $5.34 and a 52 week high of $7.25.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.037 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.04%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 426,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 147,116 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 387,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 58,583 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 237,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 44,027 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 172,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

