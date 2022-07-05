Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Short Interest Up 22.7% in June

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 897,500 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the May 31st total of 731,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 306,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,557,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,067,000 after buying an additional 60,259 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 13.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,141,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,259,000 after buying an additional 134,575 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 16.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 979,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,301,000 after buying an additional 135,706 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 940,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,739,000 after buying an additional 84,079 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 4.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 684,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,698,000 after buying an additional 26,553 shares during the period.

Shares of ETV traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.77. 228,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,223. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.97 and a 200-day moving average of $15.08. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $16.86.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1108 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 22nd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

