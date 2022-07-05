Econ Financial Services Corp Acquires 16,502 Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Econ Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) by 53.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,502 shares during the period. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF makes up 2.0% of Econ Financial Services Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Econ Financial Services Corp owned 0.08% of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF worth $2,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HYD. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 33.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 95.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,184 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the third quarter worth $232,000. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 6,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth $411,000.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF stock opened at $54.04 on Tuesday. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.90 and a fifty-two week high of $63.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.54.

