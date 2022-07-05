Econ Financial Services Corp Boosts Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Econ Financial Services Corp grew its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 370.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 11,795 shares during the period. 3M accounts for 1.7% of Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 48.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth $173,000. F M Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 43.3% in the first quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 27.4% in the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 82.8% in the first quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 27,413 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 12,416 shares during the period. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMM opened at $128.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $73.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a 52-week low of $126.61 and a 52-week high of $203.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.08.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

In other news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,380.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.64.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

