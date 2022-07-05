Econ Financial Services Corp Cuts Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Econ Financial Services Corp decreased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 87.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,508 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 48.6% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter.

FLOT opened at $49.93 on Tuesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.50.

